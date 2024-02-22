LGA responds to ADCS 'Childhood Matters' report

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Children and Young People’s Board responded to the Association of Directors of Children’s Services new report, which assesses the current situation for children, their families and the public services they rely on

"When children are safe, healthy, happy and receive a good education, they are more likely to go on to successful adulthoods.

"However, as this paper highlights, current support and services for children and families are fragmented making it difficult to ensure that national and local partners are working together effectively.

"To give all children the opportunity to fulfil their potential, we would like to see a cross-Government commitment to children, ensuring that every department plays its part in creating good childhoods.

"Councils must also have the right powers, levers and resources to deliver the joined up local support that their communities need."

View Childhood Matters - Final Report (pdf)

View Childhood Matters - Executive Summary (pdf)