LGA responds to Age UK survey on digital exclusion

Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association responds to a report by Age UK which found that some local services were not accessible to digitally excluded residents

“Ensuring local services are as accessible as possible to everyone in their communities is important to councils.

“Digitising application processes can make it easier and more convenient for many residents to use, and enables councils to speed up delivery of many services. However, councils are also working hard to ensure this is not at the expense of older people who are not online.

“Councils have taken steps to ensure those who are digitally excluded can access services such as applying for a Blue Badge. This includes assistance offered by staff with the application process in council facilities, including libraries, community centres and council offices.

“Councils are in a key position to tackle digital exclusion in their communities but have received little strategic guidance from the Government.

“That is why it is important that the Government publishes a new framework with national-level guidance, resources and tools that support local digital inclusion initiatives.”

