LGA responds to announcement of new Prime Minister

Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the LGA, responds to the announcement that Liz Truss is to become the next Prime Minister.

“On behalf of councils across England and Wales, I would like to congratulate Liz Truss on becoming our next Prime Minister and very much look forward to meeting and working with her and her government to help deliver her domestic agenda, and on the key issues and opportunities which lie ahead.

“As our new PM already knows, councils have led their communities through an extraordinary few years, with the pandemic highlighting what can be achieved when government works with councils as equal partners to support all residents and local businesses.

“Currently, whether it is helping those impacted by the increasing cost of living, supporting those fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan, looking after the vulnerable or building desperately needed homes and giving our younger generation the best start in life, councils stand ready to work with the government to provide the best possible help to those that need it.

“It is also abundantly clear that further decentralisation of powers and services away from Whitehall to local communities can empower and strengthen neighbourhoods. Now is the perfect opportunity to bring central and local government closer together to realise the opportunities devolution can offer and to deliver public services that reflect local needs and ambitions.”