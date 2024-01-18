WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to annual fly-tipping statistics for England for 2022/23
Cllr Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to the annual fly-tipping statistics for England for 2022/23
“Fly-tipping is inexcusable. It is not only an eyesore for residents, but a serious public health risk, creating pollution and attracting rats and other vermin.
“This decrease in flytipping is positive, and a testament to the hard work of councils. We continue to urge the Government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping, so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent.
“Manufacturers should also contribute to the costs to councils of clear up, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones.”
