LGA responds to ban on selling high-caffeine energy drinks to children

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA's Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to ban on selling high-caffeine energy drinks to children

“Many people will be surprised that the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s isn’t already banned.

"We know that high levels of caffeine in energy drinks have been linked to health problems in children, making this ban a vital step in safeguarding children’s health and giving every child the best start in life.

"Local councils are ready to support its implementation and this legislation will give Trading Standards the authority they need to act when standards are not upheld. It’s a fair, enforceable policy that puts children’s health first.

"To succeed, the ban must be backed by adequate resources to ensure effective enforcement and compliance. Retailers must be confident in the legislation and prepared to implement it effectively with clear guidance, signage, and training to protect young customers and support business compliance.

“Building on existing practices like Challenge 25 will be key to a smooth transition and support retailers to play their part in protecting young customers."