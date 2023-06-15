WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Brake report into school road safety
Councils have introduced traffic calming measures including speed restrictions, School Streets, enforcement cameras and crossing patrols to ensure those walking and cycling to schools can do so safely.
Commenting on a report by charity Brake calling for a mandatory 20mph zone around schools, Cllr Linda Taylor, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association said:
“Councils take the safety of school children and their parents very seriously.
“Many have introduced traffic calming measures including speed restrictions, School Streets, enforcement cameras and crossing patrols to ensure those walking and cycling to schools can do so safely.
“It is up to each individual council to introduce measures based on their own local needs taking into account the views of the school, police and local residents. Speed limits exist for a reason and road users must observe them to keep children and parents safe.”
