WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to care worker poverty rates
Responding to the Health Foundation’s report on one in five care workers living in poverty, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said: “This report is incredibly troubling. Care workers were on the frontline of the pandemic response, their work requires commitment, compassion and skill and they deserve pay that reflects this.
“Low pay means care workers are having no choice but to leave the sector, creating vacancies and adding pressure to those still working in care, adding to the vicious cycle.
“Ensuring that care workers are paid fairly for their work is central to making a career in care affordable and appealing, as well as ensuring people who draw on care are best able to live an equal life.
“This is why we have called on the Prime Minister to deliver on her pledge to provide £13 billion to tackle the crisis in adult social care. Of this, £3 billion is needed to improve care worker pay and help recruit and retain staff.”
The cost of caring: poverty and deprivation among residential care workers in the UK
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the adult social care sector11/10/2022 16:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the adult social care sector and workforce.
LGA responds to Skills for Care annual report11/10/2022 14:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the adult social care sector and workforce, which says there are 165,000 vacancies in social care.
CIPD - Falling vacancies suggest less demand for staff but with so few candidates to choose from the labour market remains tight11/10/2022 13:20:00
‘With unemployment so low and inactivity increasing there are fewer candidates available to employ’, says the CIPD in response to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
CBI responds to Prime Minister's speech at Conservative Party Conference07/10/2022 15:15:15
CBI recently (05 October 2022) responded to Prime Minister's speech at Conservative Party Conference.
No more targets or risk damaging public confidence in the NHS, warn health leaders07/10/2022 11:25:00
Health leaders are urging the Government to introduce a ban on new NHS targets unless they are backed up by additional investment and capacity.
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England’s latest Board meeting07/10/2022 10:33:00
Matthew Taylor comments on NHS England’s Board meeting this afternoon.
CBI responds to Chancellor's speech to Conservative Party Conference07/10/2022 10:15:00
CBI recently (03 October 2022) responded to Chancellor's speech to Conservative Party Conference.
Audit Scotland - Helena Gray appointed new Controller of Audit06/10/2022 12:20:00
Helena Gray has been appointed the new Controller of Audit, leading on the reporting of issues from the audits of local government in Scotland to the Accounts Commission.
demands for life-saving supplies for children at an all-time high as UNICEF commemorates 60 years of operations in Copenhagen06/10/2022 09:25:00
UNICEF is commemorating 60 years of delivering emergency supplies to the world’s most vulnerable children from its Global Supply and Logistics Hub in Copenhagen.