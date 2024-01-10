LGA responds to Care Workforce Pathway

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the launch of the Care Workforce Pathway and funding for new qualifications and apprenticeships in adult social care

“Developing a dedicated pathway for people to work in adult social care is a positive step, alongside funding for new qualifications and apprenticeships which we hope will help tackle serious recruitment and retention challenges in this vital profession.

“However, for the Pathway to make a meaningful impact, people who work in social care should have parity of pay and terms and conditions with the NHS, for comparable roles.

“Similarly, whilst helpful, the measures announced stand alone and without a solid framework. We therefore continue to call for a dedicated workforce strategy, to promote, protect, support and develop careers in social care. This will both strengthen the wellbeing and recognition of those who work in this essential vocation, and benefit the people who draw on care.”

