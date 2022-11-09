LGA responds to Carers UK report on unpaid carers

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA Community Wellbeing Board responds to a Carers UK report on unpaid carers

“Our care system simply could not survive without the contribution of unpaid carers, who provide vital support for thousands of loved ones people every day. Councils fully recognise their crucial role and assess and support hundreds of thousands of carers every year, but could do even more with the right resources.

“Every part of the care and support sector is under intense pressure due to the current crisis and councils are doing all they can to support unpaid carers and those they care for through this.

“We know that this survey clearly shows that caring can place a real strain on carers – emotionally, physically and financially.

“The Government must use its upcoming autumn statement to urgently provide councils with the extra funding they need to help support unpaid carers as well as people who use services ahead of winter.”

Carers Trust social care survey findings, 2022