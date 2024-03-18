WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report on child poverty
The LGA responds to a Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report on child poverty.
Responding to a Child of the North and Centre for Young Lives report calling for government to support schools and nurseries to reduce the impact of child poverty, Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Resources Board, said:
“We have long called for a cross-government approach to reducing child poverty, underpinned by a new anti-poverty strategy and strengthened focus on improving outcomes for children.
“The most effective way of lifting children and families out of poverty is through an adequately resourced national safety net and sustainable long-term funding for vital local services, such as advice services, local welfare assistance, housing and employment support.
“As this report recommends, the Government should consider introducing automatic enrolment for free school meals and also consider expanding eligibility criteria to all children and young people of school age who are in food poverty, to tackle growing disparities.”
