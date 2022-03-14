WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to CMA report on children's social care market
Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by the Competition and Markets Authority calling for action on the children’s social care market, Cllr Anntoinette Bramble
“Councils have been raising concerns about the availability of suitable placements for children in care for some time, and this report underlines the urgency of the need for change.
“We support the Competition and Markets Authority view that oversight is needed of the financial health of the most difficult to replace providers of children’s homes. Some providers are carrying significant levels of debt and the risks to children of provider failure could be catastrophic.
“Support for councils to improve forecasting of need and market shaping activity would also help to build on work already taking place in this area.
“We urge the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care to consider these recommendations in their final report and are keen to work with the Government to ensure that children can live in the homes that best suit their needs and where they can thrive.”
