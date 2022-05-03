LGA responds to Commission on Young Lives report on school exclusions

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, Deputy Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by Anne Longfield’s Commission on Young Lives, which calls for an end to “exclusions culture” in schools

“Councils share the concerns over the number of children falling through gaps in the education system.

“We are looking to the Queen’s Speech for government to bring forward legislation to ensure all children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities who are more likely to be excluded from school, can benefit from being in full-time education.

“Schools should also be incentivised to ensure that children are able to access the formal full-time education they are entitled to. Councils want to work with government to make swift changes to legislation to make the education safety net more robust, for the benefit of current and future generations of young people and society overall.”

‘All Together Now: Inclusion not exclusion – supporting all young people to succeed in school’