LGA responds to cost of living announcement

Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association, responded to the Chancellor’s announcement of a package of support to help with the cost of living

“Extra support to mitigate the impact of rising energy bills and funding for those on the lowest incomes, who are disproportionately affected by price rises, will help ease the pressure on household budgets this year. It is good that this support is going through the mainstream benefits system, enabling councils to focus on targeting their help towards those facing the greatest need.

“We are pleased the Chancellor has acted on calls by the LGA, councils and partners to increase and extend the Household Support Fund to the end of this financial year.

“Councils and local partners will continue to do what they can to protect those on the lowest incomes against higher costs for food, transport and other essentials and target help to those facing the most complex challenges. To reduce the need for short-term crisis support, there needs to be a consensus on how we move forward and build resilience through our wider welfare system, which includes not just benefits but employment support, housing, health and financial inclusion.”

Millions of most vulnerable households will receive £1,200 of help with cost of living