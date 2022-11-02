LGA responds to DCMS Committee report on cultural placemaking and levelling up

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the LGA’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responds to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee report on cultural placemaking and the levelling up agenda

“This report highlights the variable and unequal nature of funding for cultural investment and the need to address this if we are to realise the vision outlined in the Levelling Up White Paper.

“We are pleased to see the report recognise the need for sustainable local funding which should be reflected in adequate funding for local government, and echo the recognition of the role of arts, culture and creative businesses in reviving the high street.

“Investment in more public libraries is also crucial and we’re pleased to see this recommendation. The Government should support the development of a network of hubs providing cultural spaces, workspaces and free, fast internet access in places most in need of levelling up in order to modernise existing library service provision.”

https://committees.parliament.uk/publications/31429/documents/176244/default/