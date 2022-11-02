WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to DCMS Committee report on cultural placemaking and levelling up
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the LGA’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responds to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee report on cultural placemaking and the levelling up agenda
“This report highlights the variable and unequal nature of funding for cultural investment and the need to address this if we are to realise the vision outlined in the Levelling Up White Paper.
“We are pleased to see the report recognise the need for sustainable local funding which should be reflected in adequate funding for local government, and echo the recognition of the role of arts, culture and creative businesses in reviving the high street.
“Investment in more public libraries is also crucial and we’re pleased to see this recommendation. The Government should support the development of a network of hubs providing cultural spaces, workspaces and free, fast internet access in places most in need of levelling up in order to modernise existing library service provision.”
https://committees.parliament.uk/publications/31429/documents/176244/default/
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Wales - We continue to create high quality work that makes a difference02/11/2022 16:25:00
We’ve published our Interim Report
Audit Wales - Systemic change is needed if Welsh and local government are to meet the scale of the challenge to alleviate poverty02/11/2022 15:25:00
Poverty has been a long-standing challenge in Wales, but the numbers affected are growing.
LGA responds to PAC report on Net Zero02/11/2022 12:25:00
Cllr David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the LGA responds to the Public Accounts Committee’s report on Net Zero
UK business optimism falls as output and new orders drop - CBI SME trends survey02/11/2022 09:05:00
Business confidence among the UK’s SME manufacturers has fallen sharply, as output and the volume of new orders declined in the three months to October 2022.
Manufacturing has a vital role to play in the UK’s growth story says CBI01/11/2022 12:15:00
Action on business rates and energy efficiency will avert a tax cliff edge and encourage investment.
Private sector activity falls for third consecutive month –CBI Growth Indicator31/10/2022 16:05:00
Private sector activity fell in the three months to October (-15% from -19% in September) marking the third consecutive rolling quarter of decline, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
TUC: 3 in 10 night-workers earn less than £10 an hour31/10/2022 11:05:00
As the clocks went back recently (Saturday) to mark the beginning of winter, the TUC is calling for better pay and conditions for the 3.2 million workers who regularly work nights.
TUC - Around 1 in 3 key workers in the public sector have taken steps to leave their profession or are actively considering it31/10/2022 10:25:00
Around one third of key workers in the public sector (32%) have already taken steps to leave their profession to get a job in another field or are actively considering it, according to new TUC polling published today.
UNICEF concerned for children in the Philippines as cyclone Paeng/Nalgae strike31/10/2022 09:25:00
Tropical Storm Nalgae (local name Paeng) made landfall on Saturday, 29 October in Catanduanes with over 3 million people living in affected areas.
UNICEF - Climate devastation in Pakistan is an ominous precursor of catastrophes to come28/10/2022 16:20:00
Islamabad/Kathmandu, 28 October 2022 – “As the catastrophic climate disaster continues to upend the lives of millions of children in Pakistan, it is the most vulnerable boys and girls who are paying the steepest price.