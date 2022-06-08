LGA responds to DHSC health and social care leadership review

Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association, responded to the Department for Health and Social Care’s publication of an independent review into health and adult social care leadership

“We are pleased at this report and its message of the need to improve collaborative leadership across the NHS and Social Care and focus on place. Our Social Care services and staff do an outstanding job in difficult circumstances.

“Social care remains in a fragile position as councils struggle with underfunding and recruitment issues in the face of ever-increasing demand. The LGA has long argued for a place-based leadership of care and health. Leaders establish the culture of an organisation, setting the tone for the way of working by demonstrating positive behaviours. Enhancing the understanding and trust between systems and place leaders is vital to bridge the current cultural divide and tackle inconsistencies in opportunities for leadership roles.

“Moving forwards, it is essential that the Government creates the conditions that allow for growth of leadership by delegating decision making to a local level and giving leaders freedom and flexibility to develop partnerships and deliver locally agreed priorities with minimum regulatory burden. In particular, a focus on population health results will provide a suitable framework for place-based leadership and foster a common purpose for collaboration.”

Biggest shake-up in health and social care leadership in a generation to improve patient care