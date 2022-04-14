LGA responds to Drug Strategy funding allocations

Cllr Louise Gittins, Vice-Chair of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to the announcement yesterday of additional funding for local areas to tackle drug dependency

“This funding is an important step forward in helping to support councils in addressing drug dependency in their local communities and is something the LGA has long been calling for.

“People with drug and alcohol problems should be able to get the right support and treatment when they need it. For many problem users, their first experience of treatment is the catalyst for getting the help they need to address their physical and mental health problems.

“Councils want to see vulnerable people being given another chance to find work, rebuild relationships and find safe and secure accommodation and will work with partners to improve the life chances of those impacted by drug addiction.”

