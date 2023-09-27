WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Education Committee report on school absence
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board responds to a report by the Education Committee on tackling school absence
“Good attendance at school plays a vital role in children’s development, however councils lack the powers to ensure children who are missing school don’t slip through the net, such as directing academies to accept pupils.
“We support the Committee’s call for government to legislate for a register of children not in school. This needs to be combined with powers for councils to meet face-to-face with children.
“There should also be a cross-government, child centred-strategy to tackle rising disadvantage and the wider factors contributing toward persistent absence. This must include reforming the SEND system and expanding access to mental health support and youth services.”
