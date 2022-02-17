WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to Government announcement of additional funding to support continued delivery of domestic abuse support services
Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, Councillor Nesil Caliskan respondied to the Government’s announcement of £125m council funding to support continued delivery of the duty to provide accommodation-based support and services for domestic abuse victims
“The LGA is pleased to see the Government has recognised our calls for additional funding to help councils with the provision of accommodation-based domestic abuse support and services.
“It is good that the additional £125 million new burdens funding matches the funding made available in the first year, to help maintain current service provision. However, moving forwards, it is important that Government offers clarity on the provision of funding in future years as this would assist councils with their long-term planning and ensure consistency and stability of services.
“To enable local authorities and partners to effectively tackle domestic abuse, there must be an equal focus on and funding for prevention and early intervention measures that aim to prevent domestic abuse happening in the first place, alongside wider community-based domestic abuse support services. Therefore we also hope to see increased investment in community based support services and perpetrator programmes delivered through the Government consultation on improving victims’ experience of the justice system and the forthcoming Domestic Abuse strategy’
“As this work progresses, the LGA will continue to engage with Government on the consultations regarding proposed changes to the local connections tests and joint tenancies.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest inflation statistics17/02/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation statistics.
NHS Confederation - New enhanced network for primary care17/02/2022 10:40:00
The NHS Confederation launches a new network for the primary care sector.
Increasing minimum wage to £10 an hour would give over 170,000 childcare workers a pay rise, says TUC17/02/2022 10:33:00
Increasing the national minimum wage to £10 an hour would give around 173,000 childcare workers a pay rise, according to new analysis published yesterday (Wednesday) by the TUC.
CBI Northern Ireland responds to end of Covid restrictions16/02/2022 16:05:00
CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to end of Covid restrictions.
Inflation: recovery will be choked off if Chancellor does not protect real wages, warns TUC16/02/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI in January up to 5.5% ahead of wage growth in December at 3.7%.
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics15/02/2022 16:20:00
Matthew Percival, CBI Director for People and Skills, responded to latest labour market statistics
CIPD - Tight labour market will force organisations to strengthen employment offer to attract and retain staff15/02/2022 11:40:00
CIPD responds to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
Employers set to award record pay rises in 2022 in the face of tough recruitment conditions, new CIPD research finds15/02/2022 10:40:00
Employers responding to recruitment problems by increasing pay, providing more flexible jobs, and more training and progression opportunities
LGA - Bus routes face axe unless emergency funding support extended15/02/2022 09:40:00
Cherished and essential bus routes may have to be axed from the end of next month if emergency government funding support is not extended, councils and bus operators are warning. Experts are warning of a 30 per cent reduction in current bus services when current funding support ends.