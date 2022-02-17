LGA responds to Government announcement of additional funding to support continued delivery of domestic abuse support services

Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, Councillor Nesil Caliskan respondied to the Government’s announcement of £125m council funding to support continued delivery of the duty to provide accommodation-based support and services for domestic abuse victims

“The LGA is pleased to see the Government has recognised our calls for additional funding to help councils with the provision of accommodation-based domestic abuse support and services.

“It is good that the additional £125 million new burdens funding matches the funding made available in the first year, to help maintain current service provision. However, moving forwards, it is important that Government offers clarity on the provision of funding in future years as this would assist councils with their long-term planning and ensure consistency and stability of services.

“To enable local authorities and partners to effectively tackle domestic abuse, there must be an equal focus on and funding for prevention and early intervention measures that aim to prevent domestic abuse happening in the first place, alongside wider community-based domestic abuse support services. Therefore we also hope to see increased investment in community based support services and perpetrator programmes delivered through the Government consultation on improving victims’ experience of the justice system and the forthcoming Domestic Abuse strategy’

“As this work progresses, the LGA will continue to engage with Government on the consultations regarding proposed changes to the local connections tests and joint tenancies.”