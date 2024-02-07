WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Government dental access plan
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commenting on the Government’s announcement to increase access to NHS dentists
“Councils are concerned that many people are unable to register with an NHS dentist and as a consequence they are not provided with regular, restorative and preventative dental care.
“Our previous analysis showed that shortages in NHS dentistry are having a disproportionate impact on high needs patients, particularly in more deprived and rural communities.
“There is a growing gulf in terms of access and provision across the country, and funding pressures and an acute shortage of NHS dentists mean hundreds of dental practices may have to close in the years ahead.
“With oral health inequality widening, the LGA supports pledges to consult on preventive programmes like water fluoridation.
“Investment in tried-and-tested local authority schemes like supervised brushing are needed now.”
