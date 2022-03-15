WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to government Homes for Ukraine scheme
Cllr James Jamieson, LGA Chairman, responded to news of the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme
“The humanitarian crisis caused by the Ukraine invasion is heart-breaking. Councils are ready to help new arrivals from Ukraine settle in the UK and to support communities who wish to offer assistance to those fleeing the devastating conflict.
"Councils will be central in helping families settle into their communities and access public services, including schools, public health and other support, including access to trauma counselling.
“The Government must continue to work closely with councils, the community and voluntary sector and other key local partners to co-design this sponsorship scheme so it can move at pace and scale. We look forward to seeing the full details as soon as possible.”
