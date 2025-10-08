WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to government proposals for new tobacco and vape sales licenses
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the latest announcement from the Government on plans to introduce licenses for retailers on the sale of tobacco, vapes and nicotine products
“Councils have long supported the introduction of a comprehensive licensing regime for all tobacco and nicotine products, including vapes.
“A well-designed licensing system would give councils the tools they need to better regulate sales, protect young people, and support enforcement, without placing unnecessary burdens on responsible retailers.
“The LGA is currently working closely with key partners to fully understand the implications of a national licensing scheme and ensure it is designed to be practical, enforceable, and aligned with local priorities. Above all, it must be properly funded.”
Notes to Editors
Department for Health and Social Care: Crackdown on rogue traders selling vapes to children
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Business ambition must be matched by political 'full throttle economy delivery' - CBI NI Chair Brian Donaldson10/10/2025 15:15:15
In a speech at CBI Northern Ireland’s Annual Business Breakfast earlier today, Chair Brian Donaldson told over 200 business leaders that their ambition to drive forward growth must be matched by politicians shifting gears to ‘full throttle economic policy delivery’.
NHS Confederation - 'Frustrating' rise in waiting lists despite NHS managing record elective cases over the summer10/10/2025 11:05:00
This new data is yet more evidence that the NHS can’t just work harder to clear the backlog.
Citizens Advice responds to the Water PR24 price redeterminations10/10/2025 10:05:00
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announcement on water PR24 price redeterminations
Audit Scotland - Care system reform lacks clarity and accountability10/10/2025 09:05:00
Plans to improve Scotland’s care system have been slow to come together after not enough early delivery planning by the Scottish Government and COSLA.
Citizens Advice responds to the Competition Markets Authority's decision to allow water companies' appeal to increase prices09/10/2025 09:25:00
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice responds to the Priorities for Water Sector Reform report
LGA forms part of new Department for Education (DfE) Centre for Excellence in digital and data for children’s services08/10/2025 16:25:00
We’re delighted to announce that the LGA is part of a new Department for Education (DfE) project to design a Centre for Excellence in digital and data for children’s services. Working as part of a ‘D2I consortium’, the LGA will be leading on the research and contributing experience from our existing sector support programmes.
NHS Confederation - New partnership to support teams to move hospital eye care services into the community08/10/2025 14:25:00
Our new improvement programme in partnership with Primary Eyecare Services and the Q community.
NHS Confederation - Winter preparations key focus for health and social care08/10/2025 13:25:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation responded to Welsh Government's statement setting out plans in place for the NHS and social care this winter.
UNICEF. - Two years of hellish war have devastated Gaza’s children08/10/2025 12:25:00
Statement by UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell