LGA responds to government proposals for new tobacco and vape sales licenses

“Councils have long supported the introduction of a comprehensive licensing regime for all tobacco and nicotine products, including vapes.

“A well-designed licensing system would give councils the tools they need to better regulate sales, protect young people, and support enforcement, without placing unnecessary burdens on responsible retailers.

“The LGA is currently working closely with key partners to fully understand the implications of a national licensing scheme and ensure it is designed to be practical, enforceable, and aligned with local priorities. Above all, it must be properly funded.”