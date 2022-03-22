LGA responds to Government response to the Committee for Standards in Public Life report into Local government ethical standards recommendations

Cllr James Jamieson , LGA Chairman, responded to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities response to the Committee for Standards in Public Life report into Local government ethical standards recommendations

“We are pleased that the Government’s response to the Committee for Standards in Public Life report acknowledges the work the LGA has undertaken to address the issues outlined in the report through the development of a Model Councillor Code of Conduct and supportive guidance in consultation with the sector.

We agree that there is still more to do to, but that a locally-led standards and conduct system, supported by guidance, training and good practice is the best approach. In addition, it is positive to see that the Government agrees with the principle of safeguarding elected representatives in relation to the disclosure and publishing of councillors home addresses.

We look forward to working with government and councils to determine the best mechanisms to support improvement in areas of continued focus outlined in the response and to ensure the continuation of high standards of conduct and appropriate protections for councillors and councils in the future.”

Local government ethical standards: government response to the Committee on Standards in Public Life report