LGA responds to Government waste charge consultation

Councillor David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to the Government’s announcement on a consultation on charges for DIY waste and recycling centre booking systems

“Councils, as the primary managers of environmental services are best placed to decide what works best for their areas.

“The disposal of non-household waste, such as DIY waste and tyres, is a non-statutory duty. As a result, some councils have had to introduce charges for this waste due to the rising costs of providing the service and the financial pressure they are under.

“Money raised from charges goes back into services so councils can continue to offer disposal facilities for these materials to residents, who would otherwise find them difficult to get rid of and will ensure that the system is not abused by those seeking to dispose of trade waste for free.

“To deal with pressures and ensure social distancing compliance during the pandemic, more councils introduced booking systems for recycling centres. Many have continued this practice as they have found it best suits the needs of their area.

“Manufacturers can improve recycling rates and deter fly-tipping by providing more take-back services so people can hand in old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones.

“Our own polling shows eight out of 10 people are happy with the way their local council collects their rubbish.”

Government announces new crackdown on fly-tipping