LGA responds to House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee report on child health outcomes

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: “The first 1,000 days of a child’s life shape lifelong health, and we cannot continue to overlook the services that support families during this crucial period.

“Councils want every child to have the best start in life, but national prioritisation and investment in early years public health and the health visiting workforce have not kept pace with need.

“We support the ambition behind Family Hubs and the development of Healthy Babies services. However, Healthy Babies funding has not yet been expanded to all councils, leaving many areas without consistent support for parents and infants.

“We urge the Government to commit to rebuilding the health visiting workforce and providing stable funding for Family Hubs Healthy Babies services so all communities can access support.”

Boost infants’ life chances with more Family Hubs, health visitors and new vaccines strategy, MPs tell Gov