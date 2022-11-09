LGA responds to House of Lords Built Environment Committee report on fare zoning

Cllr David Renard, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to a report by the House of Lords Built Environment Committee calling for fare zoning for public transport across the country

“Councils are working hard to encourage more people to make use of greener transport methods to get around local communities, such as travelling by bus, tram or train.

“Several councils already see the benefits of fare zoning in their areas. The benefits of fare zoning could reach many more people if the Government were to provide additional powers to councils.

“A greater role for councils in local rail services, a through ticketing system and greater franchising powers would help councils everywhere boost public passenger numbers thereby cutting congestion and making our air cleaner for this and future generations.”

Built Environment Committee Public transport in towns and cities