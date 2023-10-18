WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Housing Ombudsman's Annual Complaints Review
Cllr Darren Rodwell, Housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Housing Ombudsman’s Annual Complaints Review
“Councils are working hard to deliver good outcomes for tenants – despite significant financial constraints – and are committed to improving housing conditions for all residents.
“Ultimately, councils do not want to let their tenants down and want to work with them, the Ombudsman and the Regulator of Social Housing to deliver the best possible service.”
Ombudsman's Annual Complaints Review reveal a 323% rise in severe maladministration findings
