LGA responds to Kerslake Commission report on homelessness

“Councils share the concerns of the Commission over the potential impact of the cost-of-living crisis on homelessness. It is right in calling for us to draw on the successes seen during the pandemic, where councils supported thousands of people sleeping rough off the streets into safe accommodation.

“By working together, councils, government and partners can ensure that people at risk of homelessness get the help they need and prevent homelessness.

“In particular, we are calling for a fair, accessible and sufficient mainstream benefits system providing financial stability for low income households, protecting those who are unable to work, reducing health inequalities and linking effectively with key local partners to improve job opportunities and socio-economic wellbeing.

“We’re also pleased the Commission supports the expansion of the LGA’s peer review temporary accommodation model, as well as for the Government to carry out a consultation on a new Duty to Collaborate, which will encourage public bodies and councils to work together to prevent and tackle homelessness where it occurs.”