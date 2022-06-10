WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to Khan Review on tobacco control
"We strongly support the Khan recommendation that government must urgently invest an additional £125 million for tobacco control to achieve its smokefree 2030 ambition.”
Responding to the independent review of tobacco by Javed Khan, which includes recommendations on raising the age of sale to 21, increased investment in a comprehensive Smokefree 2030 programme and an expansion of vaping, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:
“Smoking-related illness is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the UK and is a major challenge for our health and social care system. As well as impacting upon health, smoking places a significant burden on the public purse – to the tune of £12.6 billion each year.
“We strongly support the Khan recommendation that government must urgently invest an additional £125 million for tobacco control to achieve its smokefree 2030 ambition.
“There is increasing evidence that e-cigarettes act as an important gateway to help people to stop smoking and it is good this is recognised in this report, but also that it is vital to regulate them effectively and enforce the laws stringently, so as to keep them out of the hands of children.
“Quitting smoking is the single most important thing you can do to improve your health. Smokers are four times more likely to succeed in quitting when using a local stop smoking service.
“Councils want to go faster in improving the health of their communities, including becoming smoke free but this needs to be supported by adequate funding and stronger government policies, including taking forward the recommendations of this review.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Wales TUC welcomes the launch of the Anti-racist Wales Action plan10/06/2022 16:05:00
Wales TUC welcome the publishing of the Welsh Government’s Anti-racist Wales Action plan.
CBI Responds to RMT Rail Strike Action10/06/2022 13:33:00
CBI recently (07 June 2022) Responded to RMT Rail Strike Action.
Wales TUC: New social partnership bill puts workers at the heart of policy making in Wales10/06/2022 12:15:00
The Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill was published recently (07 June 2022). It puts new duties on public bodies to engage with unions and sets up a Social Partnership Council for Wales.
NHS Confederation - Health leaders welcome independent review into tobacco control09/06/2022 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to Javed Khan OBE's independent review into tobacco control.
Children in Bath and North East Somerset protected from cleaning product injuries in RoSPA campaign09/06/2022 11:25:00
Families in Bath & North East Somerset are being urged by the Royal Society for the Prevention Accidents (RoSPA) to take action to protect their children from the risks of household cleaning products.
UK Space Agency - Comet chaser mission moves from blueprint to reality09/06/2022 10:05:00
A new European Space Agency science mission, proposed by the UK, to 3D-map a comet for the first time has reached a major milestone.
LGA responds to DLUHC social housing regulation bill announcement09/06/2022 09:05:00
Cllr David Renard, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announcement that ‘Ofsted-style’ inspections and unlimited fines will be introduced for failing social landlords
LGA responds to PAC report on levelling up funding08/06/2022 15:10:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, responded to a Public Accounts Committee report on levelling up funding
Citizens Advice - Two fifths borrowed to pay off Buy Now Pay Later08/06/2022 14:10:00
More than two in five Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) customers borrowed money to make repayments, Citizens Advice has found. The types of borrowing included overdrafts, borrowing from friends and family, loans and payday loans. The most popular was credit cards (26%).