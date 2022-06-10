LGA responds to Khan Review on tobacco control

"We strongly support the Khan recommendation that government must urgently invest an additional £125 million for tobacco control to achieve its smokefree 2030 ambition.”

Responding to the independent review of tobacco by Javed Khan, which includes recommendations on raising the age of sale to 21, increased investment in a comprehensive Smokefree 2030 programme and an expansion of vaping, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:

“Smoking-related illness is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the UK and is a major challenge for our health and social care system. As well as impacting upon health, smoking places a significant burden on the public purse – to the tune of £12.6 billion each year.

“There is increasing evidence that e-cigarettes act as an important gateway to help people to stop smoking and it is good this is recognised in this report, but also that it is vital to regulate them effectively and enforce the laws stringently, so as to keep them out of the hands of children.

“Quitting smoking is the single most important thing you can do to improve your health. Smokers are four times more likely to succeed in quitting when using a local stop smoking service.

“Councils want to go faster in improving the health of their communities, including becoming smoke free but this needs to be supported by adequate funding and stronger government policies, including taking forward the recommendations of this review.”

