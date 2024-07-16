WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to King's Fund report on integrated care systems
Responding to the King's Fund report: Realising the potential of integrated care systems, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board said: “Councils play an important role in Integrated Care Systems. We’re pleased to see positive examples of good practice in the report of working in a coordinated way to deliver an integrated workforce.
“However, this report highlights the challenges for local government and NHS in terms of rising demand for services and financial pressures. It is also clear that the health and care sector faces a recruitment and retention crisis. With a bigger overall workforce than the NHS, social care also needs a dedicated workforce plan which sits alongside the NHS workforce plan.
“A plan to promote, protect, support and develop careers in social care, alongside better pay, terms and conditions, would both strengthen the wellbeing and recognition of those who work in this essential vocation, as well as benefit the people who draw on care.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to ADASS annual survey16/07/2024 16:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, social care spokesperson for the LGA responds to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services annual survey, which found that councils are struggling financially to meet people’s higher-level needs
CBI Wales responds to resignation of First Minister16/07/2024 13:25:00
Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales responds to resignation of First Minister
NHS Confederation responds to ADASS annual spring survey 202416/07/2024 12:25:00
Sarah Walter responds to the ADASS annual spring survey which highlights more people needing complex care, but less capacity to cope with it.
Unicef- The Gambia’s decision to uphold ban on FGM critical win for girls’ and women’s rights16/07/2024 10:25:00
Joint statement by UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell, UNFPA Executive Director, Natalia Kanem, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk
Unicef - Global childhood immunization levels stalled in 2023 leaving many without life-saving protection15/07/2024 16:15:00
Global childhood immunization coverage stalled in 2023, leaving 2.7 million additional children un- and under-vaccinated compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to data published today by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.
‘Foundations for future health laid in earliest years’ – LGA on NHS Providers survey15/07/2024 15:15:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to a new report by NHS Providers warning a forgotten generation’s life chances are being harmed due to delays accessing care
TUC post-election poll shows overwhelming public support for Labour’s workers’ rights plans – including among Tory and Reform voters15/07/2024 13:10:00
3,000 voter poll shows huge backing across the political spectrum for improving protections at work
LGA launches mission-driven digitalisation framework15/07/2024 10:05:00
The LGA launches its mission-driven digitalisation framework
NHS Confederation responds to GP Patient Survey15/07/2024 09:05:00
Improvements show what could be achieved if primary care got further support and investment.