LGA responds to King's Fund report on integrated care systems

Responding to the King's Fund report: Realising the potential of integrated care systems, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board said: “Councils play an important role in Integrated Care Systems. We’re pleased to see positive examples of good practice in the report of working in a coordinated way to deliver an integrated workforce.

“However, this report highlights the challenges for local government and NHS in terms of rising demand for services and financial pressures. It is also clear that the health and care sector faces a recruitment and retention crisis. With a bigger overall workforce than the NHS, social care also needs a dedicated workforce plan which sits alongside the NHS workforce plan.

“A plan to promote, protect, support and develop careers in social care, alongside better pay, terms and conditions, would both strengthen the wellbeing and recognition of those who work in this essential vocation, as well as benefit the people who draw on care.”