LGA responds to latest NHS Healthcheck statistics

Commenting on the latest publication of NHS Healthcheck data, which is commissioned by local councils, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:

“Council commissioned health checks can prevent people from developing life-threatening conditions which could create additional pressure on our health and care services down the line.

"Data published today shows that councils offered around one and a half million people a health check last year. Health Check delivery was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and NHS advice to suspend the service. Although this is below pre pandemic levels, the data shows that areas made positive steps to recovery.

“The NHS Health Check programme aims to prevent heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease and some cases of dementia among adults aged 40-74 years who do not have an existing diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, helping individuals understand their personal health profile, and offering the opportunity to detect risk factors early

"Many councils are using the NHS Health Check to target individuals or communities at increased risk by focusing efforts among socio-economically disadvantaged communities, and using proactive outreach programmes to get into those communities who are less likely to attend their general practice.

"While we know there is still a lot of hard work to do to increase uptake, the NHS Health Check provides us with a real opportunity to help our local communities take control of their health and their future."

Notes to editors

People taking up an NHS Health Check invite between 2017/18-2021/22 - 4,495,897

People invited for an NHS Health Check between 2017/18-2021/22 – 10,037,340