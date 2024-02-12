LGA responds to local audit backlog consultation

Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the LGA’s Economy and Resources Board, responded to the publication of a government consultation to address the local audit backlog in England

“We have been pressing the Government to set a firm timetable by which timely audits will be restored, so it is good that these proposals have been published.

“The need to come to a pragmatic solution to the backlog is urgent. However, this must not lead to reputational damage for councils as a result of a problem that is not of their making.

“The fact that the proposed reset period will take until 2028 shows the complexity of the problem to be solved. Ultimately, a long-term solution is needed to this crisis which will require a joint effort from a range of stakeholders including the Government, the audit firms, the regulators and CIPFA.”

