WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to local audit backlog consultation
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the LGA’s Economy and Resources Board, responded to the publication of a government consultation to address the local audit backlog in England
“We have been pressing the Government to set a firm timetable by which timely audits will be restored, so it is good that these proposals have been published.
“The need to come to a pragmatic solution to the backlog is urgent. However, this must not lead to reputational damage for councils as a result of a problem that is not of their making.
“The fact that the proposed reset period will take until 2028 shows the complexity of the problem to be solved. Ultimately, a long-term solution is needed to this crisis which will require a joint effort from a range of stakeholders including the Government, the audit firms, the regulators and CIPFA.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Fire minimum service levels “a flagrant attack on the right to strike” - TUC12/02/2024 16:05:00
Conservatives announce fire minimum service level regulations
CBI Scotland responds to Scottish Government Cabinet reshuffle12/02/2024 12:15:00
CBI Scotland recently responded to Scottish Government Cabinet reshuffle.
NHS Confederation - Further junior doctor strikes risk placing more pressure on stretched NHS09/02/2024 16:25:00
More industrial action could jeopardise attempts to bring down NHS waiting lists and improve A&E performance.
Satellites could become more sustainable, thanks to new UK Space Agency funding09/02/2024 15:15:15
The UK Space Agency has announced funding for work which aims to prolong the life of satellites, as part of efforts to ensure space remains sustainable for future generations.
CBI responds to Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan09/02/2024 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan.
Audit Scotland - Political leadership gap in economic strategy09/02/2024 11:05:00
The Scottish Government’s 10-year economic strategy currently lacks collective political leadership and clear targets.
LGA - Nearly 119 operations a day to remove rotten teeth in children09/02/2024 10:05:00
New figures published by the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) have shown that there were just over 31,000 hospital operations last year to remove rotten teeth in children and teenagers – equating to 119 per working day .
NHS Confederation - Patients facing long waits as pressure mounts on A&Es09/02/2024 09:05:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest NHS performance figures and winter situation report
This election year, all parties must have the courage to look to the long game on the economy - CBI CEO speaks at LEAD 2024 conference08/02/2024 13:15:00
This election year, all parties must have the courage to look to the long game on the economy - CBI CEO speaks at LEAD 2024 conference (08 February 2024).