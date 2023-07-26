LGA responds to Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review

Responding to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review, which found that council compliance with recommendations following a complaint was 99.3 per cent, Cllr Abi Brown, Chairman of the LGA’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said: “Councils continue to deliver the crucial services that communities rely on, while also managing the ongoing situation with the cost of living and the challenges it brings to their areas.



“We are pleased to see the recognition of the great results from councils who have adapted their services based on recommendations, and it is positive that in 99.3 per cent of cases councils are implementing recommendations made, showing that local authorities are determined to make sure these issues do not occur again.



“Local government is one of the most trusted parts of the public sector with polling consistently showing higher satisfaction rates. Councils are always striving to do the best for their residents and deliver first class services.”

