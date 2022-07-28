LGA responds to Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review

Cllr Peter Fleming, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Improvement and Innovation Board responds to Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review

“Councils continue to deliver the crucial services that communities rely on, while also managing the ongoing cost of living crisis and the challenges it brings to their areas.

“We are pleased to see the recognition of the important role that elected members play in the integrity of the complaints process, and It is positive that in 99.7 per cent of case councils are implementing recommendations made, showing that local authorities are determined to make sure these issues do not occur again.

“Local government is one of the most trusted parts of the public sector with polling consistently showing high satisfaction rates. Councils are always striving to do the best for their residents and deliver first class services.”

Ombudsman annual review of complaints: the power to change