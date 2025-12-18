WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Local Government Public Health Grant
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the publication of the Public Health Grant 2026-29 for local authorities
“We are encouraged that the Government has responded to our calls for a multi-year funding settlement for the Public Health Grant with a total of £13.45 billion over the next three years.
“Sustainable long-term funding is vital for councils to continue delivering the local services that protect health, prevent illness, and reduce inequalities in our communities.
“We are pleased to see the grant bring together key funding streams for services including drug and alcohol treatment and recovery, support for rough sleepers; local stop smoking services; Individual Placement and Support, helping people with severe mental illness into work; and continued investment in the Swap to Stop scheme.
"Councils are committed to using this funding to improve the lives of local people and tackle the root causes of poor health. However, public health services remain under significant pressure. To truly deliver on prevention and reduce demand on the NHS and social care, funding needs to keep pace with inflation and rising demand.
"We urge the Government to provide maximum flexibility within the public health ringfence, so councils can respond to local priorities and tailor services to the needs of their communities. Local leaders understand what works in their areas, and flexibility is essential to achieve the best outcomes.
"We look forward to working with Government to ensure every pound delivers the best possible outcomes for people and communities with the greatest need.”
