WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to Maternal Mental Health Alliance report
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on research undertaken by the London School of Economics (LSE) and the Maternal Mental Health Alliance about increasing access to perinatal mental health care
“As this stark research highlights, perinatal mental health problems occur during the period from conception to the child’s second birthday. If untreated and unsupported, these mental health problems can continue to affect mothers, and their families for years afterwards. In the UK, one in five are affected by maternal mental health problems, which are the leading cause of maternal death in the first postnatal year.
“Ensuring that all women receive access to the right type of care during the perinatal period is needed to reduce the impact of maternal mental health problems for the mother and family during pregnancy and beyond, for the first two years of life on infant mental health and the child’s future adolescent and adult mental health. Infant mental health is crucial to the long-term development of good mental, physical and emotional health and wellbeing throughout the whole life course.
“Councils want a properly resourced, integrated workforce plan that underpins the recently refreshed Healthy Child Programme. A workforce strategy should recognise that health visitors working in local government play a pivotal role in improving maternal mental health and ensuring all children get the best possible start in life.”
The economic case for increasing access to treatment for women with common mental health problems during the perinatal period
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA statement: Levelling Up white paper03/02/2022 14:40:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association which represents 350 councils across England and Wales, responded to the publication of the Levelling Up white paper
Unicef - Comment on UK Government announcement of new financial commitment to global nutrition programmes03/02/2022 13:40:00
Joanna Rea, Director of Advocacy, UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) commented on UK Government announcement of new financial commitment to global nutrition programmes
A major let down, not a levelling up, says TUC03/02/2022 13:33:00
TUC Regional Secretary for the South West Nigel Costley yesterday responded to the publication of the levelling up white paper.
Levelling Up White Paper fails to address long-standing problems with the skills system, says the CIPD03/02/2022 12:40:00
The CIPD responds to the Government's Levelling Up White Paper, its long-term plan for addressing inequalities in the UK
CBI responds to UK Government Levelling Up Whitepaper03/02/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to UK Government Levelling Up Whitepaper.
“Red alert” warning as more turn to Citizens Advice than at any point since pandemic began03/02/2022 10:40:00
More people are seeking one-to-one support from Citizens Advice than at any point during the pandemic. That’s according to stark new figures released yesterday, which reveal the enormous pressures facing households even before major increases to energy bills kick in this April.
‘Competitive funding hampers local economic growth’ - LGA statement on NAO report03/02/2022 09:40:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, responded to a National Audit Office report on supporting local economic growth
UK Space Agency - Boost for space clusters across the UK02/02/2022 12:20:00
Ten space clusters across the UK have been given a boost, thanks to new UK Space Agency funding.
Wales TUC launches investigation into sexual harassment at work01/02/2022 16:05:00
Unions in Wales are launching an investigation into the sexual harassment that workers face at work.