LGA responds to Monkeypox cases
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board comments on the confirmation of a small number of cases of Monkeypox in England.
“Local public health teams are working closely with the UK Health Security Agency and others to tackle a very small number of cases of Monkeypox in local communities.
“Surveillance, contact tracing, accurate information from trusted sources, vaccine, treatment and support are key to stop the spread of this outbreak.
“The outbreak has highlighted the important health protection work of local authority commissioned sexual health services.
“We will work closely with them and our commissioners throughout this outbreak to ensure the best response to both monkeypox infections, and minimise disruption to other important sexual health services.
“As the virus spreads through close contact, we are urging everyone to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service if they have any concerns.”
