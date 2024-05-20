LGA responds to NAO report on biodiversity net gain

Cllr Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the LGA said: “Biodiversity net gain has fantastic potential for local communities and the environment responded to the NAO report on the risks to the long-term effectiveness of biodiversity net gain

“It is important that councils are properly funded and that the government quickly put in place measures to ensure the land is available for BNG off-site, for instance by allowing BNG on council-owned land in the short-term.

“We want to work with government to ensure that councils have the right tools and resources to implement biodiversity net gain as effectively as possible.”

Risks to the long-term effectiveness of new biodiversity net gain scheme