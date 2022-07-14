WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to NAO report on developing workforce skills for a strong economy
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, responded to a National Audit Office report on ensuring the country has a sufficiently skilled workforce
“As this report highlights, there are a growing number of skills programmes which can be disjointed and hard for learners, employers and training providers to navigate.
“Our own analysis shows there are about 49 national employment and skills related programme or services costing £20 billion, managed by nine Whitehall departments and agencies, delivered by multiple providers and over different areas.
“This investment should be used more effectively to provide more joined up support to reduce unemployment and inactivity, boost skills and meet employer needs.
“Councils and combined authorities are working hard to do this, but could do more if they had greater influence over the system, which independent analysis shows could lead to the number of people improving their skills or finding work increase by 15 per cent across a place.
“Skills development must go hand-in-hand with employment support, wraparound services and infrastructure investment, if we are to make sure local people can benefit from local jobs.”
Notes to Editors
Work Local: The LGA’s ambitious, practical vision for devolved and integrated employment and skills provision
NAO Report: Developing workforce skills for a strong economy
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to publication of Regulator of Social Housing review14/07/2022 16:30:00
Cllr David Renard, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Regulator of Social Housing’s review of its consumer regulation work in 2022
Audit Wales - Uncertainty that the ambition for a net zero public sector will be met, according to Auditor General14/07/2022 14:20:00
Report calls for stronger public sector leadership on reducing carbon emissions in Wales
Unicef - Around 3 in 4 youth lack skills needed for employment, new report says13/07/2022 16:25:00
Nearly three quarters of young people aged 15 to 24 in 92 countries with available data are off-track to acquire the skills needed for employment, according to a new report published today by the Education Commission and UNICEF ahead of World Youth Skills Day.
CIPD - Over half of employers agree that the UK is entering a new, more unstable period of employment relations13/07/2022 15:25:00
The CIPD is warning employers that choosing not to engage with employee representatives could lead to industrial action
NHS Confederation - Changes to vocational BTEC health care qualifications could see loss of thousands of new nurse recruits every year, warn NHS leaders13/07/2022 14:25:00
Danny Mortimer warns employers across the NHS have concerns about changes to vocational qualifications and the impact on the workforce crisis
CBI - An open letter to the Conservative leadership candidates13/07/2022 13:25:00
UK’s leading business group publishes economic plan for growth
GDP: Lack of action to get pay rising will leave UK on slippery slope to recession, says TUC13/07/2022 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s GDP figures, which show that the economy grew by just 0.4% across the 3 months from March to May 2022
CBI comments on latest GDP for May13/07/2022 11:25:00
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, commented on latest GDP for May
NHS Confederation - George Cross a fitting tribute to the hard work and bravery of NHS staff13/07/2022 10:25:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to the NHS receiving the George Cross.