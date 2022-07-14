LGA responds to NAO report on developing workforce skills for a strong economy

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, responded to a National Audit Office report on ensuring the country has a sufficiently skilled workforce

“As this report highlights, there are a growing number of skills programmes which can be disjointed and hard for learners, employers and training providers to navigate.

“Our own analysis shows there are about 49 national employment and skills related programme or services costing £20 billion, managed by nine Whitehall departments and agencies, delivered by multiple providers and over different areas.

“This investment should be used more effectively to provide more joined up support to reduce unemployment and inactivity, boost skills and meet employer needs.

“Councils and combined authorities are working hard to do this, but could do more if they had greater influence over the system, which independent analysis shows could lead to the number of people improving their skills or finding work increase by 15 per cent across a place.

“Skills development must go hand-in-hand with employment support, wraparound services and infrastructure investment, if we are to make sure local people can benefit from local jobs.”

Notes to Editors

Work Local: The LGA’s ambitious, practical vision for devolved and integrated employment and skills provision

NAO Report: Developing workforce skills for a strong economy