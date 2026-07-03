LGA responds to NAO report on English devolution

The LGA responds to a National Audit Office report on the progress of English devolution.

Responding to a National Audit Office report, which found good progress has been made on English devolution and calls for strengthened local scrutiny arrangements and building up capacity for future scaling up, Cllr Richard Clewer, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Public Service Reform and Innovation Committee, said:

“Devolution is proving its value by giving local areas the powers they need to drive growth and improve outcomes for communities, however we need to make sure that no parts of the country are left behind in the process.



“While this report highlights positive progress, the Government must now go further and faster to deliver meaningful devolution across England. Empowering local leaders to invest in infrastructure, address skills shortages, build affordable homes and boost productivity is key to tackling the challenges facing communities and the economy.

“This should be alongside appropriate scrutiny, with authorities given flexibility to determine local committee arrangements supported by adequate resources.

“Strong partnership between national and local leaders will be essential to creating greater prosperity and opportunity for people and businesses.”