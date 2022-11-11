LGA responds to NAO report on support for vulnerable adolescents

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by the National Audit Office on support for vulnerable adolescents

“This report builds on the concerns raised by councils and the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care around the need for far better join up across government, working with councils, to support vulnerable adolescents.

“In particular, it is vital that we move away from the current system of fragmented and short-term funding pots and towards sustainable funding that allows for strategic, long-term planning and delivery of high quality services. We also need government departments to work towards shared objectives to avoid local partners having to navigate complex or even competing requirements, and instead supports them to get on with providing young people with the support they need.

“The Government can take immediate action to improve support for vulnerable adolescents by ensuring that children’s services, children’s mental health and youth justice services receive the funding they need to not only meet urgent need, but to make sure young people get the support they need, as soon as they need it.”

Support for vulnerable adolescents