LGA responds to national supervised toothbrushing programme
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Government's announcement on the national supervised toothbrushing programme
Supporting children, particularly in the most deprived areas, to develop positive brushing habits and prevent tooth decay is vital to improving overall health outcomes, reducing health inequalities and easing pressure on other areas of the health and care system.
"We know that right from a young age, good oral health can impact the speech, sleep, eating and overall health of a child. Councils up and down the country have been working hard with local early years providers and schools to improve the oral health of children.
"The national supervised toothbrushing programme is supporting councils at all stages, whether expanding existing efforts or beginning new ones, to improve children’s oral health and help give every child the best start in life.”
