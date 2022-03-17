WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Nature Recovery plan
Cllr Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Government’s announcement on Nature Recovery
“We are pleased to see how high priority the natural environment is for the Government within this green paper and other measures announced today to protect the environment.
“Councils in our cities, towns and rural areas understand better than anyone the importance of protecting and preserving green spaces. They are at the heart of driving positive change in their communities. The Environment Act and the targets set out today will mean councils take on a new relationship and responsibility for the environment, and it’s crucial that they have the support and resources to protect our blue and green spaces effectively.
“Councils need to be listened to closely on nature recovery. Nutrient neutrality, and the halt to development it will cause, will have wide ranging consequences for local areas.
“Ensuring that environmental protection is at the heart of planning policy is a priority for all local authorities. There are no easy answers and solutions need to be tailored to each area. Government can help by working with councils to review housing targets, where this is appropriate, and the LGA and the Planning Advisory Service will work with councils to find solutions and we support the additional funding for catchment areas.
“Local development plans are key to successful and sustainable growth, and the long-term solution to these environmental issues must focus on improving water quality and reducing pollution at source. We are seeking a position within the Ministerial taskforce on this issue, to help the Government deliver on a plan that works for all.”
Delivering on the Environment Act: new targets announced and ambitious plans for nature recovery
