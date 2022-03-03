WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to new adoption funding
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, responds to the announcement of new funding to support families adopting.
“Councils share the Government’s ambition to make sure that children in care have stable, loving homes, including through adoption where appropriate. This announcement of £160 million of additional funding to help reduce delays in children being matched with their adoptive families is positive, as is the ongoing work within Regional Adoption Agencies to match children with their adoptive families more quickly.
“Sadly, despite the number of approved adopters increasing for some years, there are children who have been waiting for more than 18 months to be placed with adoptive families.
“Adopters tell us that ongoing support is vital and we have long called for the Adoption Support Fund to be extended, so we are pleased that adoptive families and adoption agencies now have certainty over this funding for several years.
“We would now ask Government to extend this investment to aid the recruitment and retention of foster carers and the children’s homes workforce, alongside additional support for kinship care, to make sure that every child can live in the home that’s right for them.”
