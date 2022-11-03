LGA responds to new Age UK report: Why can’t I get care?

Chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, Cllr David Fothergill responded to the new report from Age UK

“It is extremely concerning to hear reports of older people either reducing or having to consider stopping their social care because of financial concerns, particularly as we enter the colder months. Ensuring people can stay independent, warm and healthy in their own homes for as long as possible, is essential for not only ensuring people of all ages are able to live the lives they choose, but for preventing a build-up of demand on NHS in the long-term.

“Preventative measures within social care play a crucial role in councils’ wider efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of local populations, however prevention spending is under pressure because of the scale of financial stresses on adult social care.

“Investment in preventative measures is key to delivering savings and improving people’s health and independence. But this cannot and will not happen without adequate funding.”

Age UK Why can't I get care report