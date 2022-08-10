LGA responds to new heat health alert

"Councils are once again urging people to take care, particularly of those who may be more vulnerable to effects of heat. This includes people who may be older or people with heart and respiratory issues.”

Commenting on the announcement of a new heat health alert by the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency for later this week, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:

“As the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency issue another heat health alert this week, councils are once again urging people to take care, particularly of those who may be more vulnerable to effects of heat. This includes people who may be older or people with heart and respiratory issues.

“We know from the last period of extreme heat that councils are well prepared to help protect their communities and adapt services accordingly. Councils will be making extra checks on those who are more vulnerable, including those receiving adult social care, they will be providing extra support for rough sleepers, adapting waste collections and working with others including our fire and rescue services to protect vital local infrastructure.

“No-one is immune to the power of the sun. Drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember.”

Notes to editors

The LGA has a dedicated severe weather hub to help provide advice and support to councils responding to extreme heat events.

Extreme heat warning issued