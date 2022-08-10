WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to new heat health alert
"Councils are once again urging people to take care, particularly of those who may be more vulnerable to effects of heat. This includes people who may be older or people with heart and respiratory issues.”
Commenting on the announcement of a new heat health alert by the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency for later this week, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said:
“As the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency issue another heat health alert this week, councils are once again urging people to take care, particularly of those who may be more vulnerable to effects of heat. This includes people who may be older or people with heart and respiratory issues.
“We know from the last period of extreme heat that councils are well prepared to help protect their communities and adapt services accordingly. Councils will be making extra checks on those who are more vulnerable, including those receiving adult social care, they will be providing extra support for rough sleepers, adapting waste collections and working with others including our fire and rescue services to protect vital local infrastructure.
“No-one is immune to the power of the sun. Drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember.”
Notes to editors
The LGA has a dedicated severe weather hub to help provide advice and support to councils responding to extreme heat events.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Critical that social care workers can develop their skills, but more needed to tackle workforce challenges10/08/2022 12:05:00
Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, responds to the DHSC's announcement of improving career options and training for social care staff.
NHS Confederation - Health leaders warn inflation is wiping out large parts of NHS budget10/08/2022 09:25:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to a briefing from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) on the impact of inflation on public services.
NHS Confederation - Virtually eliminating 104 week waiters ahead of July deadline is testament to tireless efforts across the whole NHS system09/08/2022 16:20:00
Danny Mortimer responds to the news that the NHS has virtually eliminated 104 week waiters for elective care ahead of the end of July deadline.
NHS Confederation - Two tier access to dentistry is fuelling health inequalities and piling pressure on emergency services09/08/2022 15:20:00
Siobhan Melia, chair of the Community Network hosted by the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, responds to a BBC investigation into NHS dentistry.
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders respond to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care's interview in The Telegraph09/08/2022 14:20:00
Danny Mortimer responds to Secretary of State Steve Barclay's interview in the Daily Telegraph.
UNICEF welcomes ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Israel after three days of violence take heavy toll on children09/08/2022 13:20:00
“UNICEF welcomes the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Israel after three days of heavy violence.
Safe Sport Day 2022: UNICEF UK calls on sports organisations globally to take the Safe Sports pledge09/08/2022 12:20:00
Safe Sport Day is championed by the International Safeguards for Children in Sport Initiative, a coalition of more than 100 organisations working together to make sport safer for children – this year, UNICEF UK aims to raise further awareness and encourage more organisations to take action.
It’s time for companies to rein in their profits – not for hard pressed workers to cut back even further08/08/2022 16:05:00
TUC Head of Economics Kate Bell recently (05 August 2022) commented on the Governor of the Bank of England’s suggestion that workers’ pay should not keep up with the cost of living and that workers with bargaining power in particular should show restraint
Boris Johnson should act now to ensure his successor can manage cost of living crisis08/08/2022 15:05:00
The CBI Director-General, Tony Danker, has urged the Prime Minister and Chancellor to not allow for a Summer of drift in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.