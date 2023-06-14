WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to NHS pay agreement
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on the announcement that the Government will meet the pay increase for NHS staff working in council commissioned community health services
“It is positive that the Government has acted on calls from the LGA to fund increases in pay for hard working NHS staff working in council commissioned community services.
“Without these assurances, councils would have had no choice but to make cuts to vital services such as local sexual health clinics, health visitors and addiction support services in order to fund the increase.
“Councils now also need clarity on whether pay increases for staff working in other non-NHS provided services who provide vital services in their communities will also be fully funded. This includes staff employed by charities and other organisations.
“If unaddressed, a two tier system could be created, impacting on staff and creating risks to critical services.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England obesity clinic announcement14/06/2023 15:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS England announcement that 10 new children and young people’s obesity clinics will open across England this year.
NHS Confederation - Partnering to support sustainable improvement in local health systems14/06/2023 14:20:00
NHS Confederation and the Health Foundation join up with the Q community to support local health systems to learn and improve
NHS Confederation responds to the Labour Party’s plans to use AI to cut waiting lists14/06/2023 13:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to Labour Party plans to use AI to cut waiting lists, due to be announced at NHS ConfedExpo on Wednesday 14 June 2023.
TUC - GDP: Sunak must take responsibility for the economy failing to grow14/06/2023 12:20:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s GDP data (Wednesday), which shows growth of just 0.1% in the three months to April
“Family budgets can’t take any more” – TUC13/06/2023 16:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures – which show that despite high nominal pay growth the real value of pay is still falling sharply and down 2.3% on this time last year (on CPI measure).
TUC: 8 steps employers can take to keep work cool13/06/2023 15:10:00
While many will welcome the sunshine and warmer weather, spare a thought for those who will have to work in sweltering conditions in kitchens, factories, shops and offices around the country.
UK Space Agency: UK shoots for the stars as space-based solar power prepares for lift-off13/06/2023 11:22:00
London Tech Week will see Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps announce £4.3 million government funding to develop cutting-edge technology.
1 in 2 families struggle financially when dads take paternity leave – TUC poll09/06/2023 12:15:00
New TUC survey finds low level of statutory paternity pay leaves families struggling financially – and stops 1 in 5 dads/partners from taking paternity leave at all.
NHS Confederation responds to NHS performance statistics for May 202309/06/2023 09:05:00
Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s acute network, responds to performance figures for May 2023