LGA responds to NHS pay agreement

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on the announcement that the Government will meet the pay increase for NHS staff working in council commissioned community health services

“It is positive that the Government has acted on calls from the LGA to fund increases in pay for hard working NHS staff working in council commissioned community services.

“Without these assurances, councils would have had no choice but to make cuts to vital services such as local sexual health clinics, health visitors and addiction support services in order to fund the increase.

“Councils now also need clarity on whether pay increases for staff working in other non-NHS provided services who provide vital services in their communities will also be fully funded. This includes staff employed by charities and other organisations.

“If unaddressed, a two tier system could be created, impacting on staff and creating risks to critical services.”

