LGA responds to Ombudsman annual review of adult social care complaints

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the 2021/22 annual review of social care complaints by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman

“Councils and care providers have worked tirelessly to keep vital care and support services going over the last year and continue to do so, despite significant and worsening financial and workforce challenges. As this report rightfully highlights, a significant number of complaints can be directly attributed to underfunding.

“It’s positive to see an overall decrease in the number of complaints, and it is right that providers and councils continue to work with the Ombudsman in its investigations to make improvements to their services.

“However, this report adds to the growing evidence showing how critically underfunded social care is and the consequences of that underfunding. Immediate action needs to be taken by the Government to prevent services worsening further, and that is why we are calling on the Prime Minister to deliver on her promise to give £13 billion to social care to rescue the sector.”

Complaints about English social care increasingly due to funding constraints