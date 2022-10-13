WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to Ombudsman annual review of adult social care complaints
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the 2021/22 annual review of social care complaints by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman
“Councils and care providers have worked tirelessly to keep vital care and support services going over the last year and continue to do so, despite significant and worsening financial and workforce challenges. As this report rightfully highlights, a significant number of complaints can be directly attributed to underfunding.
“It’s positive to see an overall decrease in the number of complaints, and it is right that providers and councils continue to work with the Ombudsman in its investigations to make improvements to their services.
“However, this report adds to the growing evidence showing how critically underfunded social care is and the consequences of that underfunding. Immediate action needs to be taken by the Government to prevent services worsening further, and that is why we are calling on the Prime Minister to deliver on her promise to give £13 billion to social care to rescue the sector.”
Complaints about English social care increasingly due to funding constraints
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Figures show great effort from NHS staff, but faster Government action needed for delayed discharges13/10/2022 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to this month's NHS Performance statistics.
CBI - Volumes grow strongly but financial services firms pessimistic about business situation13/10/2022 12:15:00
Business volumes grew strongly in the three months to September (+31% from 0% in June) according to the latest CBI/PwC Financial Services Survey, with volumes growth expected to ease in the quarter ahead (+13%).
GDP: Government will push UK further towards recession if benefits are held below rising prices, warns TUC13/10/2022 10:33:00
With yesterday’s GDP data showing a contraction of 0.3% for August, and ongoing steep falls in manufacturing, the TUC warns that the government will push the UK further towards recession if ministers disable the ‘automatic stabiliser’ of inflation-linked benefit increases and fail to get pay rising faster.
UK Space Agency: Start Me Up: Countdown to first UK satellite launch13/10/2022 09:05:00
Virgin Orbit’s carrier aircraft, ground support equipment, and rocket are set to arrive in Cornwall this week ahead of the first satellite launch from the UK.
CBI's new North West Chair targets regional economic growth12/10/2022 15:20:00
Supporting businesses to overcome current challenges and build sustainable future growth is among the key priorities for the new Chair of the CBI North West Regional Council.
TUC Executive Committee statement on Ukraine12/10/2022 13:15:00
TUC Executive Committee statement given yesterday on Ukraine.
THREE-QUARTERS OF UK COMPANIES HIT BY LABOUR SHORTAGES IN LAST 12 MONTHS – CBI/Pertemps12/10/2022 11:25:00
Nearly half (46%) of those affected are unable to meet output demands, holding back growth.
NHS Confederation responds to Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the adult social care sector11/10/2022 16:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Skills for Care’s annual report on the state of the adult social care sector and workforce.
LGA responds to care worker poverty rates11/10/2022 15:20:00
Responding to the Health Foundation’s report on one in five care workers living in poverty, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board said: “This report is incredibly troubling. Care workers were on the frontline of the pandemic response, their work requires commitment, compassion and skill and they deserve pay that reflects this.