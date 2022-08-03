WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to ONS data on drug related deaths
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on the publication of new drug related death statistics by the Office for National Statistics for the year 2021, showing an increase in the number of drug related deaths in England and Wales
"These statistics published today are very concerning, with drug related deaths showing sharp increases compared with 2020.
“Every death to drug misuse is a tragedy and councils are absolutely determined to ensure vulnerable people have the right support and treatment.
“Many drug overdose deaths are preventable. Ensuring robust practices are in place, along with the policies or protocols to support those at the greatest risk, can prevent overdoses and subsequent fatalities.
“As well as this, we must support and expand the provision of naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opiate overdose and provide overdose training for drug service users, drug users not in treatment, family and friends, hostel residents and others.
“Commissioning good quality and effective drug treatment services is essential. But the rising number of deaths demands more. Working in partnership with the police, social care, housing, mental health and prisons, councils can play a vital role in ensuring everyone affected gets the help they need.”
Deaths related to drug poisoning in England and Wales: 2021 registrations
