LGA responds to PAC report on Net Zero
Cllr David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the LGA responds to the Public Accounts Committee’s report on Net Zero
“As leaders of local communities, it is councils in our cities, towns and rural areas who will drive the collective action required to address the climate emergency.
“It is vital the Government acts fast to give councils the policy and investment framework as well as the powers and resources to deliver on the projects and culture changes that will make a difference in local communities and help achieve net zero.
“Councils want to turn ambitions and policy work into a deliverable plan for decarbonising and adapting places. This starts with properly understanding local carbon emissions and councils are already taking steps towards this by using the LGA Greenhouse Gas Accounting tool to provide a straightforward and consistent approach to calculate their own carbon baseline.
“Councils are rooted in their places where people live their lives and businesses do their business, and know their communities better than anyone else. This is why they are best-placed to lead the way towards a Net Zero future.”
Measuring and reporting public sector greenhouse gas emissions
