LGA responds to PAC report on Net Zero

Cllr David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the LGA, responded to the Public Accounts Committee’s report on the Government’s plans for reaching Net Zero by 2050

“As leaders of local communities, it will be local governments in our cities, towns and rural areas across the world who will be driving the collective action required to address the climate emergency.

“This is a climate emergency and it is vital the Government has a clear plan and acts fast to give councils the powers and resources to deliver on the projects and culture changes that will make a difference in local communities and help achieve net zero by 2050, if not sooner.

“Councils want to turn ambitions and policy work into a deliverable plan for decarbonising and adapting places. We’ve seen investment in flood defences, electric vehicle infrastructure and parks and green spaces, which create cleaner air in our communities and thriving habitats for wildlife.

“Our ambitious plans show how councils can go further and faster tackling climate change, and as our polling shows, councils are the ones who are trusted the most to get on and deliver for their residents.

“Councils are rooted in their places where people live their lives and businesses do their business, and know their communities better than anyone else. This is why they are best-placed to lead the way towards a net zero future.”

Notes to editors

The statistics used in this press release come from the LGA’s ‘Local green jobs - accelerating a sustainable economic recovery’, report designed in collaboration with Ecuity Consulting.

