WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA responds to PAC report on Net Zero
Cllr David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the LGA, responded to the Public Accounts Committee’s report on the Government’s plans for reaching Net Zero by 2050
“As leaders of local communities, it will be local governments in our cities, towns and rural areas across the world who will be driving the collective action required to address the climate emergency.
“This is a climate emergency and it is vital the Government has a clear plan and acts fast to give councils the powers and resources to deliver on the projects and culture changes that will make a difference in local communities and help achieve net zero by 2050, if not sooner.
“Councils want to turn ambitions and policy work into a deliverable plan for decarbonising and adapting places. We’ve seen investment in flood defences, electric vehicle infrastructure and parks and green spaces, which create cleaner air in our communities and thriving habitats for wildlife.
“Our ambitious plans show how councils can go further and faster tackling climate change, and as our polling shows, councils are the ones who are trusted the most to get on and deliver for their residents.
“Councils are rooted in their places where people live their lives and businesses do their business, and know their communities better than anyone else. This is why they are best-placed to lead the way towards a net zero future.”
Notes to editors
The statistics used in this press release come from the LGA’s ‘Local green jobs - accelerating a sustainable economic recovery’, report designed in collaboration with Ecuity Consulting.
You can read more about the role councils can play in tackling climate change in their community by visiting the LGA COP26 hub.
UK Net Zero 2050: Government “without answers to key questions” on costs or funding target set in law
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to new adoption funding03/03/2022 11:40:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, responds to the announcement of new funding to support families adopting.
NHS Confederation - Covid: Protective measures must be eased gradually03/03/2022 10:40:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation issues a statement ahead of the Welsh Government’s three-week review of protective Covid measures in Wales.
Costs and prices grow at record levels - Service Sector Survey03/03/2022 10:33:00
Last quarter, cost and average selling prices kept growing rapidly with strong growth expected to continue in the next three months, hitting some of the highest expectations on record for the sector as a whole, but particularly for business & professional services.
CBI Scotland responds to new National Economic Transformation Strategy02/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to new National Economic Transformation Strategy.
UK Space Agency: Funding for next generation of space science missions02/03/2022 12:15:00
New funding has been awarded to 10 UK projects that will develop technologies for the next generation of space science missions.
Chancellor’s Spring Statement must be the time to act or economy will drift back to low growth – CBI Chief01/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI submission reveals how UK can escape a low-growth trap with net £100bn prize for the economy.
NHS Confederation - No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves01/03/2022 15:40:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the new national campaign to combat the fear of cancer.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell calling for a suspension of hostilities to carry out urgent humanitarian action in Ukraine01/03/2022 14:40:00
“The situation for children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine grows worse by the minute.”
Patients Association statement on Panorama programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth01/03/2022 13:40:00
The testimonies of the families interviewed in Panorama’s programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth (BBC 1, 23rd February 2022) were very distressing.